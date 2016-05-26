Arkansas woman’s ‘hot mugshot’ is winning hearts on social media

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Social media users are falling for another criminal after her mugshot was shared online.

This latest #PrisonBae is a southern beauty. Meet Sarah Seawright.

But don’t let her looks fool you. She has been charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, first degree battery, hindering prosecution, and tampering with physical evidence, according to Pulaski County records.

Seawright’s latest offense was failing to appear in court in connection with a 2014 arrest for careless driving and driving without insurance.

This bad girl is getting major love on social media. Sarah’s mug is being retweeted wildly after the site Ugly Plastic shared it.

She could stab me 9 times and I'd apologize and buy her chipotle 😭😍 https://t.co/yoYoJabfye — Lil Nicki Vert (@FinchNicholas) May 25, 2016

Twitter even tried to get ex-NFL baller Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson to bail her out. But in so many words, he told them — “Hell to the naw!” In any case, judging from Sarah’s Facebook page, she’s free (for now) and loving her new-found fame.

Today is a day to save money, she's gonna have to sit & think about her mistakes like I did. https://t.co/gqgN4RQBqb — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 24, 2016

“This s*** is CRAZZZZYY,” she wrote.

What’s next for this criminal-turned-heartthrob? Perhaps a modeling gig like the original hot felon, Jeremy Meeks, ended up scoring.