Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Loop holds attacker for police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 49-year-old man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in the Loop overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Washington Street bridge over the Chicago River.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and announced the robbery, and then stabbed him twice in the abdomen with a knife.

The would-be robber attempted to get away, but the stabbed man and a witness, who was waiting nearby for a train, detained him until police arrived.

The victim is expected to recover.

Charges are now pending against the suspect.