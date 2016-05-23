Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Loop holds attacker for police

Posted 6:26 AM, May 23, 2016, by and , Updated at 01:15PM, May 23, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO -- A 49-year-old man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in the Loop overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Washington Street bridge over the Chicago River.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and announced the robbery, and then stabbed him twice in the abdomen with a knife.

The would-be robber attempted to get away, but the stabbed man and a witness, who was waiting nearby for a train, detained him until police arrived.

The victim is expected to recover.

Charges are now pending against the suspect.