Check out 19-year-old comedian Ryan Goldsher’s amazing celebrity impressions

Ryan Goldsher is a 19-year-old college student from Northbrook, Illinois.

He just won $10,000 on USA's "First Impressions."

Also, he impressed Dana Carvey, the host of "First Impressions" so much, Dana asked Ryan to be his opening act recently! How cool is that?

Ryan is an actor, comedian and can do a lot of great impressions such as Al Pacino, Morgan Freeman, Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Nicolas Cage, President Obama, Robin Williams, Zach Galifianakis, Jimmy Stewart, Alan Alda, Marlon Brando, Ronald Reagan, Steve Irwin, Matthew McConaughey, Patrick Warburton, Louie C.K, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and many more!

You can follow Ryan on Twitter @Goldforsher