Secret Service shoots armed suspect at White House checkpoint

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service says it shot a man who refused officers’ numerous commands to drop a firearm at a White House checkpoint.

Agency spokesman David Iacovetti says in an emailed statement that the man was carrying the firearm when he approached the checkpoint just after 3 p.m. Friday. The checkpoint is on the outside perimeter of the secure area around the executive mansion in Washington and is accessible on that side to the public.

Iacovetti says in the statement that “Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers gave numerous verbal commands for the subject to stop and drop the firearm.” The statement says that when he didn’t do so, a Secret Service agent shot him once.

The uniformed officers and an agent gave the man first aid. He was then taken to a hospital.

The Secret Service says it recovered a firearm at the scene.