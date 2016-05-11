Young fans ‘play ball’ with Cubs legend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An enthusiastic group of Cubs fans, 3rd through 6th graders at Hawthorne Scholastic Academy were brought together and surprised by one of the greats today..

Hall of Famer and Cubbie great Ryne Sandberg joined MLB and Cubs officials in encouraging kids in Chicago and across the country to play ball.

The kids spent much of the morning with America’s favorite past time; running the bases. smashing the ball, fielding grounders and learning to love the sport.

Today’s event was a celebration of the upcoming “Play Ball Weekend,” an initiative by Major League Baseball to get kids across the country into baseball and softball.

Sandberg says he was in second grade when the love of baseball grabbed hold and it’s something he continues to pass on to other kids today, including his own grandkids.

“They look at it as a challenge and when they get a hit they look at it as a big deal… because I’m trying to strike them out,” he said.

The love of the game was not lost on these students and the excitement surrounding our current Cubs team was also electric amongst the small fans.

https://www.playball.org/