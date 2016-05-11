× Teens charged with arson in port-o-potty fires

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. – Two suburban teens have been charged with arson and accused of destroying portable toilets.

Mount Prospect police have charged 18-year-old Daniel Mathews and a 17-year-old male with one felony count each of Arson, in connection with the destruction of the portable toilet on April 30, 2016.

Police say a string of six fires in portable toilets in parks over the past nine months prompted a surveillance investigation.

On Saturday, May 7, an officer observed the two teens in the area of Fairview School Park around 10 p.m. The officer approached the teens and while speaking with them, the officer learned they were in possession of multiple disposable lighters.

“Upon further questioning of Mathews and the juvenile, they both admitted to lighting woodchips on fire and placing them in the portable toilet in Melas Park on April 30,” a statement from police said.

That fire caused nearly $2,000 in damage, according to police.

Bond was set at $5,000 for Mathews and he will be back in court June 2.