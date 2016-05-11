Padres rally for 7-4 win, snapping Cubs’ 8-game win streak

CHICAGO — Brett Wallace hit a three-run homer in San Diego’s four-run seventh inning, and the Padres stopped the Chicago Cubs’ eight-game win streak with a 7-4 victory on Wednesday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Wil Myers had two hits and scored two runs for San Diego, which had lost three in a row. Carlos Villanueva (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Fernando Rodney got three outs for his ninth save.

The Cubs, who have the best record in the major leagues at 25-7, had been 18-2 this season when leading after six innings. Pedro Strop (1-1) failed to retire any of the five batters he faced in the seventh and was charged with three runs and three hits.