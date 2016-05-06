× Suspect in 3 Maryland shootings in custody, police say

BETHESDA, Md. –A law enforcement officer suspected of being behind three separate shootings in the past 24 hours in Maryland has been arrested, police said Friday.

Eulalio Tordil is in custody, according to a tweet by Montgomery County Police.

The 62-year-old was recently placed on administrative leave, officials said.

Shootings UPDATE: Suspect IN CUSTODY in Aspen Hill area: Eulalio Tordil, 62. Press Conference to be held. Time: TBD pic.twitter.com/cHQJRPa9uP — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 6, 2016

Three people were killed and three wounded in the shootings, police said.

On Friday, one man was killed, and two others — a man and a woman — were shot outside the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, outside Washington, according to police.

The wounded man was in critical condition, according to police Capt. Paul Starks.

Separately, a woman was shot and killed outside a Giant grocery store in the same area, according to Assistant Chief Darryl McSwain.

Investigators believe the two shootings Friday are connected to a third shooting that happened a day earlier, based on witness descriptions.

On Thursday, Prince George’s County police identified Tordil as the suspect in the killing of his estranged wife Thursday outside a high school in Beltsville.

The preliminary investigation reveals Tordil followed his estranged wife on to school property as she came to pick up her children, police said. He confronted her as she sat in her car, according to the police report.

A passerby was shot as he tried to intervene, according to the police report. The man’s injury is not considered life-threatening. The good Samaritan was shot first before Tordil shot his wife, 44-year-old Gladys Tordil, multiple times, according to police.

Eulalio Tordil is a law enforcement officer with the Federal Protective Service.

In March, FPS placed him on administrative duties after a protective order was issued against him, and removed his duty weapon, badge, and credentials, according to the agency. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave.