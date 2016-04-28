Teacher fired for using word ‘vagina’ in art class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A substitute teacher was fired for using the word "vagina" during a lecture about art history.

Allison Wint, 24, says she used the word several times during a class discussion about controversial art at Harper Creek Middle School.

She was talking about paintings by artist Georgia O'Keeffe, who used vaginal imagery.

Wint says the class of eighth graders initially giggled but then had a productive conversation about the painting and topic.

Wint has apologized but school administrators say she was let go for not following school curriculum.