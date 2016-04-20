Sale becomes 1st 4-game winner, leads White Sox over Angels 2-1

CHICAGO — Chris Sale became the major leagues’ first four-game winner, allowing two hits in seven innings to lead the Chicago White Sox over the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Wednesday.

Sale (4-0) allowed a pair of singles by Mike Trout and an unearned run. He left after hitting Kole Calhoun with a pitch leading off the eighth,

Two years ago, Sale won his first five decisions.

David Robertson got four outs for his sixth save in as many attempts, allowing Trout’s third hit and completing a fourth-hitter.

Chicago improved to 10-5. Last season, the White Sox began 10-14 and didn’t reach double digits in victories until May 26.