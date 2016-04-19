Desmond Clark joins Sports Feed on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the president of the local chapter of the NFL Alumni Association, Desmond Clark is a busy man even after his playing days.

He's helping to organize events to support former players in the area along with campaigns to aid local charities.

That's what April has been all about for Clark as the alumni group has raised awareness for the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center as they continue efforst to prevent child abuse.

On Tuesday Clark came on Sports Feed to discuss the groups effort with Josh Frydman on Tuesday. To watch is discussion on that topic click on the video above. For a talk on the NFL Draft and NFL free agency, click on the video below.

To learn more about the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center, visit the organizations website by clicking here.

For more information on the NFL Alumni Golf Tournament in May, visit the NFL Alumni site for the event.