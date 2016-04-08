Local high-schoolers create hilarious lip sync to Styx’s ‘Lady’
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Surveillance video shows FedEx driver stopping to fold fallen American flag
-
Swaddle photo shoot for woman’s ‘336 month’ birthday goes viral
-
Girl dubbed ‘Queen of Sweden’ after drawing ancient sword from lake
-
Hidden symbol in Statue of Liberty inspires local artist to reveal its meaning
-
Teachers’ strike averted in suburban District 211, one of the state’s largest
-
-
No gunshots fired at North Carolina high school
-
Suspect ID’d as manhunt continues after 2 killed in France
-
Wisconsin babysitter allegedly returned dead baby to mother after disguising him to look alive
-
Lady Gaga apologizes for working with R.Kelly; plans to remove song
-
Ben Zobrist hilariously waiting for next season is exactly what Cubs fans need
-
-
Unmarried pregnant teacher fired from Catholic school
-
US preparing for ‘full’ and ‘rapid’ withdrawal from Syria
-
Trick-or-treater injured by hit-and-run driver in Libertyville