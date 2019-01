CHICAGO –It’s a busy season for pickpockets, especially on the CTA.

Thieves are targeting riders on the Blue Line between downtown and O’Hare.

Surveillance photos were taken last Wednesday at the Washington Street station showing the suspects.

The Guardian Angels are spreading the word on trains and on platforms, and asking people to report anyone suspicious.

In the meantime, if someone bumps you on the “L,” check your wallet or purse right away.