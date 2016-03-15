Some 17-year-olds turned away at Chicago polls over computer glitch

CHICAGO — Some 17-year-olds were turned away from Chicago polls Tuesday morning due to a computer glitch.

Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez told the Chicago Tribune her office received “a dozen or so” complaints around the city after the polls opened, but it is impossible to know how many voters may have been turned away.

“We discovered the vendor used the wrong setting on the (electronic poll) books,” she said, having the effect of rejecting their registration.

“If any eligible 17-year-old who will be 18 by Nov. 8 encounters a problem with registration today, they should stay in the polling place and either call election central or tell the election judges to call,” she said.

The number she provided: 312-269-7870.

The glitch did not affect any teens who registered early.