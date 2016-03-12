GOP rivals questioning whether they’d back Trump as nominee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican presidential candidates Marco Rubio and John Kasich suggested Saturday they may not support Donald Trump if he becomes the GOP nominee, as violence at the front-runner's rallies deepened the party's chaotic chasm.

Rubio told supporters that while he was currently sticking with his pledge to back the nominee if he wasn't the party's choice, "it's getting harder every day."

Said Kasich, "Donald Trump has created a toxic environment. And the toxic environment has allowed his supporters and those who sometimes seek confrontation to come together in violence."

"There is no place for this," Kasich added. "There is no place for a national leader to prey on the fears of people who live in our great country. It is important that we recognize theiir frustations. It is important to recognize that there are challenges that we face. Challenges of job insecurity and a lack of rising wages and a frustration that their children may not inherit the kind of life that they inherited from their parents."

Rubio and Kasich have previously committed to backing Trump should he win the Republican nomination, despite reservations about his qualifications. Their extraordinary shift came hours after clashes between Trump supporters and protesters Friday night in Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.