Toomey Time Machine: The ‘real’ Colonel Sanders struggles with voice-over
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
KFC gives parents $11K for naming baby girl after Colonel Sanders
-
Videos appear to show electric scooter rider dragging dog down street
-
MONSTER’S MASH: In 2018, Trey passes on the pass
-
Report: FBI probed whether Trump secretly worked for Russia
-
Burger King’s ‘Nightmare’ is appropriately named
-
-
Trump: Government will be shutdown as long as it takes
-
Rod Rosenstein expected to leave Justice Department in weeks: AP source
-
China introduces world’s first AI news anchor
-
‘Chuy’ Garcia’s chief of staff resigns after report of laughing off harassment
-
‘War of the Worlds’ broadcast that caused nation-wide panic happened 80 years ago
-
-
Bernie Sanders says he was not aware of sexual harassment allegations on 2016 campaign, apologizes to women
-
MONSTER’S MASH: It’s all about the division wins
-
More than 20 million people are in the path of major winter storm in the South