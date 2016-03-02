Lunchbreak: Kale and sprout salad from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Allison Krupp

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

freshthyme.com

Kale and Sprout Salad

Dressing

1/3 cup cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

juice of 2 lemons or limes

1 to 2 Tbs raw apple cider vinegar, according to taste

2 garlic cloves

1 Tbs raw unpasteurized honey (optional)

1/2 inch fresh turmeric root, grated, or 1/8 tsp turmeric powder

unrefined salt, to taste

fresh ground pepper, to taste

Salad

2 heads of black kale, finely chopped (remove thick stems)

a handful of assorted sprouts, such as garlic, broccoli, alfalfa, or sunflower

18 to 24 cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

2 Tbs freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Optional Additions

cooked beets and/or sweet potatoes

avocado

grated purple cabbage

pumpkin seeds

bread crumbs

Directions:

Combine all dressing ingredients well. Massage dressing thoroughly into kale with hands. Allow to sit and marinate for at least 1 hour at room temperature, covered.

Before serving, add toppings and optional ingredients. Add more dressing, as needed.