Lunchbreak: Kale and sprout salad from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
freshthyme.com
Kale and Sprout Salad
Dressing
1/3 cup cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil
juice of 2 lemons or limes
1 to 2 Tbs raw apple cider vinegar, according to taste
2 garlic cloves
1 Tbs raw unpasteurized honey (optional)
1/2 inch fresh turmeric root, grated, or 1/8 tsp turmeric powder
unrefined salt, to taste
fresh ground pepper, to taste
Salad
2 heads of black kale, finely chopped (remove thick stems)
a handful of assorted sprouts, such as garlic, broccoli, alfalfa, or sunflower
18 to 24 cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
2 Tbs freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Optional Additions
cooked beets and/or sweet potatoes
avocado
grated purple cabbage
pumpkin seeds
bread crumbs
Directions:
Combine all dressing ingredients well. Massage dressing thoroughly into kale with hands. Allow to sit and marinate for at least 1 hour at room temperature, covered.
Before serving, add toppings and optional ingredients. Add more dressing, as needed.