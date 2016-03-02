Lunchbreak: Kale and sprout salad from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Posted 11:00 AM, March 2, 2016, by , Updated at 01:26PM, March 2, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Allison Krupp

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
freshthyme.com

Kale and Sprout Salad

Dressing
1/3 cup cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil
juice of 2 lemons or limes
1 to 2 Tbs raw apple cider vinegar, according to taste
2 garlic cloves
1 Tbs raw unpasteurized honey (optional)
1/2 inch fresh turmeric root, grated, or 1/8 tsp turmeric powder
unrefined salt, to taste
fresh ground pepper, to taste

Salad
2 heads of black kale, finely chopped (remove thick stems)
a handful of assorted sprouts, such as garlic, broccoli, alfalfa, or sunflower
18 to 24 cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
2 Tbs freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Optional Additions
cooked beets and/or sweet potatoes
avocado
grated purple cabbage
pumpkin seeds
bread crumbs

Directions:
Combine all dressing ingredients well. Massage dressing thoroughly into kale with hands. Allow to sit and marinate for at least 1 hour at room temperature, covered.
Before serving, add toppings and optional ingredients. Add more dressing, as needed.