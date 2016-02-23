Judge rules Chicago red-light, speed camera tickets are ‘void’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has denied a request from the city of Chicago to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it denied due process to motorists ticketed under its red-light camera program.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Judge Kathleen Kennedy's late Friday ruling declares the tickets void and keeps alive a lawsuit seeking to have the city refund hundreds of millions of dollars to motorists ticketed since 2003.

Plaintiffs' attorney Jacie Zolna can now move forward with a request for class-action status. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of three named plaintiffs, argued the city violated a requirement to issue a second notice of violation before a determination of liability was issued against motorists.

City Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey says the city believes the plaintiffs aren't entitled to "any recovery, let alone any refunds."