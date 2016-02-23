Cubs fans swing their way toward highly coveted tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The line started forming outside Wrigley Square around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The first one in line, Mike, had his eye on social media since the Cubs started releasing interesting clues yesterday afternoon.

“I left the house about 4 minutes after they tweeted where to be,” Mike said. “It’s just fun -- it just looks fun this is a beautiful backdrop and we’re playing baseball in Millennium Park.”

That’s right: February baseball in Millennium Park. Three swings at a Wiffle Ball, hit it over the fence, and a pair of tickets to some marquee games are yours.

Winners were hitting it out of the park left and right. Clark was on hand, of course, offering moral support as the line of hundreds snaked outside the square, many hopeful fans looking to walk away with coveted Cubs tickets – a very hot commodity coming off a fantastic 2015 season.

A big handful of fans are going to have to resort to buying them; not everyone was able to connect.

Those who missed the mark walked away with some team freebees, and will have to put their energy into supporting the Cubs this season.