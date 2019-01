TORONTO — We may be ready to see winter go, but a panda at the Toronto Zoo can’t get enough.

The zoo posted this video of a giant panda playing in the snow last week:

Zookeepers say he woke up to see the snow and got excited. After coming out of his cave, he tumbled down the snowy hill.

He liked it so much he climbed up and did it again.

Looks like you don’t need skis to enjoy the slopes.

Check it out in the video above.