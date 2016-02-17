× Pothole damage costs drivers $15B over 5 years: AAA

CHICAGO — Potholes are costing drivers big.

A new AAA study says that pothole damage has cost U.S. drivers $15 billion dollars in vehicle repairs over the last five years.

Over the last five years 16 million drivers have had their vehicles damaged thanks to potholes: punctured tires, bent wheels or even suspension damage.

And when the damage happens, on average, it costs about $300 to repair.

So what can you do to avoid having to shell out? Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have adequate tread depth, because that’s the only cushion between the pothole and your vehicle.

If hitting one is inevitable, slow down, release the brake and straighten the steering wheel before hitting it.

Unfortunately AAA says expect to pay even more to fix your vehicle in the years ahead. It says as much as $170 billion in additional funding is needed per year to significantly improve the roads and bridges across the country.