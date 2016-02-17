Oscar statuettes will no longer be made in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in more than 30 years, the Oscar statuettes will not be made in Chicago.

The statuettes for the upcoming Academy Awards will be based on an original Oscar from 1929.

The film academy announced Tuesday that a New York foundry is restoring features of the original design to the Oscar statuettes for 2016 using digital scans and 3-D printers.

It took Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry three months to make the 50 statuettes needed for the Feb. 28 ceremony using the high-tech process. Oscar was previously made in a more traditional way by Chicago's R.S. Owens & Company, the academy's foundry for the past 34 years.

Oscar is still plated in 24-karat gold. Oscar's dimensions remain the same: He's 13.5-inches (34.3-centimeters) tall and weighs 8.5 pounds (3.9 kilograms) And he's still just as hard to get.