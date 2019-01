Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLF, Ill. -- A woman was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run in the northwest suburbs Tuesday morning.

The fatal accident happened on Golf Road near Waukegan Road in the village of Golf.

Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. that the body of a woman had been spotted at the location.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about the woman's identity nor about the vehicle involved in the incident.