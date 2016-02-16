Students rally in Chicago to back funding bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- College students rallied at the Thompson Center, calling attention to what they say is a critical matter, a lack of funding and their lives hang in the balance.

At issue was the monetary award program or MAP for short.

Joining the ranks was a familiar face in the crowd, the one-time governor Rauner opponent, former governor Pat Quinn.

"More than half of the people who receive this scholarship are the first people in their family to go to college,” he said.

Down in Springfield, State Senator Donnie Trotter says the MAP funding bill today has been forwarded to Rauner in advance of his budget address tomorrow.

It has about $397 million allocated for MAP money.

"This isn't the turnaround agenda, it's a turning back to a time that none of us need to go to. We need to be sitting at the table with the governor's staff looking for solutions. It goes past being embarrassed, this is a life and death situation,” says Trotter.

A spokesman for Governor Rauner says he will veto the bill and in response to the rally, he said the students should direct their concerns to state Democrats as well who passed an unbalanced budget that didn’t have enough money to pay for the all programs they wanted.