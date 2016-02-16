Obama says he’ll choose ‘indisputably qualified’ nominee for Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Barack Obama said Tuesday that he would nominate somebody "indisputably qualified" to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference in Rancho Mirage, California, Obama said "the Constitution is pretty clear about what is supposed to happen now."

"Historically, this has not been viewed as a question," Obama said. "There is no unwritten law that says it can only be done in off years. That's not in the Constitutional text. I'm amused when I hear people who claim to be strict interpreters of the Constitution suddenly reading into it a series of provisions that are not there."