Lunchbreak: Sauteed salmon with spinach and peach salsa from La Buona Vita

Terry Rempert

La Buona Vita

15 Calendar Court

La Grange, IL

(708) 352-1621

www.labuonavita.com

Event:

La Grange Gives

Through February 28

For more information:

www.lgba.com/

Sauteed Salmon with Spinach and Peach Salsa

Ingredients:

6 oz piece of fatty salmon

1/3 cup bourbon

salmon rub, such as Paul Prudhomme's Salmon Magic

2-3 Tbs cooking oil

baby spinach

Directions:

Marinate salmon in bourbon for 30 Minutes. Set oven to 350 degrees. Drain off excess liquid. Pat dry fish with a paper towel. Apply good coating of salmon rub.Heat frying pan then add cooking oil. Heat oil being careful not to let it smoke. Place salmon in the pan presentation side down. Cook until golden brown 1–2 minutes. Turn fish over and do the same to the other side. Place fish in oven to finish cooking about 10 minutes. While salmon is in oven saute spinach and place on plate as a base for the salmon.

Peach Salsa

Ingredients:

4 fresh yellow peaches, ripe but not too soft, peeled and pitted or 1 - 14 oz. cans of peaches in syrup, drained

1 cup red peppers, finely diced

1 cup red onion, finely diced

1/4 bunch cilantro, chopped

1/2 jalapeno seeded and minced

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

juice of 1/2 lime

Kosher salt and fresh ground white pepper to taste

Directions:

Dice the peaches into small dice. Mix all ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste. If you prefer a sweeter salsa add some of the peach juice. Let rest an hour. Place on top of fish.