MRI reveals that Bulls guard Jimmy Butler has a left knee strain

Posted 5:25 PM, February 6, 2016, by , Updated at 05:29PM, February 6, 2016
Bulls guard Jimmy Butler suffered a knee sprain against the Nuggets on February 5th.

CHICAGO – For a Bulls team that has endured a lot of up and downs this season, last night was a sight not to see.

It was Jimmy Butler being wheeled off the floor at the Pepsi Center in a wheelchair after an ackward fall on his left knee. He’s been the Bulls’ best player in a year of transition under Fred Hoiberg and there was a fear that he could be seriously injured.

But late Saturday afternoon Bulls fans got some good news. The team released that an MRI revealed just a strain of Butler’s left knee with his return depending on his further evaluation in Chicago and his response to treatment.

The loss of Butler is a significant for the Bulls as the guard is enjoying his best season of his career. He’s averaging a career-high 22.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds along with 4.3 assists a contest.

Butler was named a reserve for the All-Star game to be played on February 14th. No word on whether this injury will keep him out of the game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.