'Gilmore Girls' revival coming to Netflix with original stars

NEW YORK — First “Full House” and now “Gilmore Girls.”

The beloved series that ran on The WB and CW from 2000 to 2007 is being brought back by Netflix, the company announced on Friday.

Rory and Lorelai are coming back, too, as Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel will be returning in original roles of mother and daughter Gilmore.

Graham tweeted the news Friday evening with a photo of her smiling while holding a jacket that Graham “stole” from the show’s costume department.

“It’s time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work,” Graham tweeted.

Netflix also confirmed that other cast members Scott Patterson, Sean Gunn, Kelly Bishop, and Keiko Agena will all be returning. However, the streaming company did not say when the show would be premiering or what its title would be.

This is not the first time Netflix has revived a popular television series for a nostalgic fanbase.

Netflix ordered a continuation of the 1990s ABC series “Full House” with a new title, “Fuller House” in April.

Remakes and reboots have been hot commodities with TV networks as of late with “The Muppets” and “The X-Files” all returning to the airwaves.

The return of fan favorites has at times been rewarded with big viewerships.

For example, Fox’s “X-Files” nabbed 16.2 million viewers for its return on Sunday, a figure that grew to over 20 million when accounting for delayed viewing, according to the network.