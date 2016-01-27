3 years for stealing 1800 cases of beer: Melrose Park man pleads guilty

MELROSE PARK, Ill. – 3 years for 1800 cases of beer – that’s the sentence one Melrose Park man received after pleading guilty of stealing the cases.

Thomas Gibbons, 48, was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday morning but last minute, pleaded guilty in a last-minute plea deal.

He admitted to one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000.

Authorities say the theft occurred on Oct. 30, 2012.

Police say Gibbons stole Miller beer from the Chas Herdrich and Son distributorship in McHenry.

He then used a rented truck to transport the beer to a warehouse in Bensenville, authorities say.

Police issued a search warrant for the warehouse where they found 22 pallets of beer inside.

Gibbons is currently free on bond but was ordered to surrender before a judge on Tuesday to begin his sentence.

Because he’s eligible for day-for-day credit, Gibbons could be released on parole in about 18 months.