New nationwide poll has Hillary leading Dems, Trump dominating GOP

WASHINGTON – There are new nationwide snapshots of where the presidential race stands one week out from the Iowa caucuses.

On the Democratic side, a poll shows Hillary Clinton on top but her lead is shrinking. The CNN/ORC poll has Clinton at 53 percent, Bernie Sanders at 38 percent and Martin O’Malley with just 2 percent.

On the Republican side, the poll shows Donald Trump is not just leading in the race, he is dominating it. More than four in ten Republican voters nationwide say they back the billionaire.

It’s the first time that Trump has topped the 40 percent mark. Trump is at 41 percent, followed by Ted Cruz at 19 percent.

No other candidate hit double digits.