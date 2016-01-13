Top 10 snowstorms in Chicago since 1884

CHICAGO – This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Chicago Blizzard of 1979, one of the region’s biggest snowstorms ever.

On Jan. 12 – 14, 1979, a blizzard struck Chicago and the northern parts of Illinois and Northwest Indiana, dropping nearly two feet of snow in only two days.

The Blizzard of ’79 is officially Chicago’s fourth-largest snowfall, with a measured 20.3 inches falling on the area. It joins “Snowpocalypse” and 2015’s “Super Bowl Blizzard” among the most notorious storms of all time.

The anniversary got us thinking: What are some of Chicago’s other massive snowstorms throughout history? We went back to the 1884-85 snow season to provide this definitive list.

Here are the Top 10 Chicago snowstorms since 1884-85:

10. Dec. 17-19, 1929: 14.8 inches

9-8. Jan. 6-7, 1918; Jan. 30, 1939: 14.9 inches

7. March 7-8, 1931: 16.2 inches

6. March 25-26, 1930: 19.2 inches

5. Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2015 (The Super Bowl Blizzard): 19.3 inches

4. Jan 12-14, 1979 (The Blizzard of 1979): 20.3 inches.

3. Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2011 (“Snowpocalypse”; Groundhog Day Blizzard): 21.2 inches

2. Jan 1-3, 1999: 21.6 inches

1. Jan 26-27, 1967: 23.0 inches