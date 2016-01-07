Chicago Teachers Union calls for resignations of mayor

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union is calling for the resignations of Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez in the wake the 2014 fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer.

In a Thursday statement, officials say the union’s governing body voted to support efforts to force both leaders to resign.

The sentiment has been echoed by activists since November when the city released footage showing a white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. Van Dyke faces first-degree murder. He was charged hours before the video was released.

Union officials are questioning the amount of time it took to release the video and announce charges.

The union is locked in tense contract negotiations with Chicago officials.