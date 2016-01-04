× Family of woman accidentally fatally shot by Chicago police sues city

CHICAGO — The family of the woman who was accidentally fatally shot by Chicago police last month has filed a lawsuit against the city.

55-year-old Bettie Jones was shot and killed while police responded to a domestic disturbance call on the West Side last month. 19-year-old Quintonio Legrier was also shot and killed during that call.

The suit filed by Jones’s family claims wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeks at least $100,000 dollars in damages.

The father of Legrier has also filed a suit.

Cook County States Attorney Alvarez has asked the FBI to help her conduct an investigation into the deaths.