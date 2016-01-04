Chicago police review board announces changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The new head of the agency that investigates Chicago police shootings announced some big changes this afternoon.

Sharon Fairly who heads the Independent Police Review Authority, says she wants to restore trust in the agency and improve transparency with the community.

The changes are in what she calls key leadership positions and she plans on making more hires and changes in the future.

Fairly took over soon after the release of the Laquan McDonald video, one of the first moves the mayor made after nearly daily protests.

The former federal prosecutor also plans to add more legal personnel to help with the oversight of the investigative work.

Part of her over haul is also to have more community relations with families of those involved in shootings. She says she knows the agency has a long ways to go to rebuild trust with the city.

Fairly also talked about the most recent shooting involving a 19-year-old and 55-year-old grandmother by police just a little more than a week ago. She says she isn’t aware any video exists of the shooting and it’s been passed on to the State’s Attorney’s office.