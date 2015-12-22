“The Cubs Book of Rap” Author Bud Stedronsky joins Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is no wrong way to remember the 2015 baseball season on the north side of Chicago.

Unless you decided only to show highlights from the National League Championship Series.

The number of moments outside those four games to remember number in the dozens and each holds a special place in Cubs fan's hearts.

One fan from the Northwest Suburbs decided to put his memories into print in a most unique way.

Frank "Bud" Stedronsky is a life long fan and decided to write down his memories in a new book called "The Cubs Book of Rap."

Stedronsky joined Sports Feed on Tuesday to discuss the book and why he wrote it. To hear him tell the story to Josh Frydman and Jarrett Payton, click on the video above.