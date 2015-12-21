For more info, go to: www.clausibelieve.com
Santa Claus visits the Toy Drive!
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
16th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive benefiting Chicago Park District brings in 6,000 toys
-
WINGS host annual ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ fundraiser
-
Track Santa: NORAD Santa Tracker is LIVE!
-
8-year-old tells Santa all she wants is for her sister’s diabetes to go away
-
Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago performing at the 2018 WGN Toy Drive!
-
-
Horace Grant talks about his partnership with “Chi Gives Back”
-
Dozens of holiday home makeovers spread cheer along King Drive
-
Man arrested in Texas after telling kids Santa isn’t real
-
5th ANNUAL WGN MORNING NEWS DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE COLLECTS OVER 7,000 LBS OF FOOD FOR GCFD!
-
Santa tracker will still run despite government shutdown
-
-
5th annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Food Drive Friday, Nov. 16 at WGN-TV studios
-
‘Christmas pothole’ to get a fix after fed-up residents ‘plant’ tree in gaping hole
-
Lunchbreak: S’Mores French Toast