Kane leads Blackhawks to 3-2 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patrick Kane celebrated his Buffalo homecoming by scoring the tying goal in the final minute and then adding the lone shootout goal in leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

With boos raining from the stands as Kane prepared to take his shootout chance, the Blackhawks forward sped up the middle, came to a near full stop and then faked a forehand shot before flipping a backhand into the right side past goalie Chad Johnson.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford then sealed the win by stopping Zemgus Girgensons on the Sabres third and final shootout attempt.