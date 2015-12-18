Homeless man and twin daughters receive new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A homeless family has a new place to call home this holiday season.

Artis Rollins and his twin daughters moved to Kansas City from Minnesota but then lost their home.

"We moved here from Minnesota, and basically we were homeless, and sleeping in a car, and every now and then we could go over a siblings house," Rollins told WDAF-TV.

Rollins interviewed with "Constructing Futures," a program that provides affordable housing to improve neighborhoods. He thought he was going in for another interview, but when he arrived at the Marlborough Community Center, a special ceremony was waiting for him.

Rollins is the recipient of the seventh Constructing Futures house. He works two jobs to support his family. Now, Rollins and his daughters have a place to call home.

Rollins says he wants to pay it forward and help with the next house.