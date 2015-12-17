Kindergarten students suspended for simulating sex at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY, Wisc. -- Six kindergarten students at an elementary school in Racine have been suspended for simulating sex at school.

A grandmother of one student told WITI the school distributed a report after one student told her mother what was going on and it was reported to school administrators.

According to the grandmother, the report stated the situation had been going on since preschool.

The grandmother wants to know where the teacher was, “I couldn’t believe some of the things in that report. It was shocking.”

She says her five-year-old grandson was pressured into performing a sex act during school by a female classmate.

The students allegedly simulated sex acts and inappropriately touched each other in the open coatroom adjacent to the classroom.

The documents show the students would pretend they were putting Legos away and sneak to the coatroom.

One student said it happened every day, another student said some would watch the others do it.

All six students involved were suspended for a month. The other students in the class met with counselors to discuss what happened.

The grandmother says the students should not have been suspended for something that staff and administration should have been on top of.

The Racine Unified School District told WITI that administrators are aware of the incident and are investigating.