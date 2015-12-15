Services set for fallen Chicago firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Services have been announced for Daniel Capuano, the Chicago firefighter who died Monday fighting a fire on the South Side.

Visitation will be Thursday, 3 p.m. – 9p.m at St Rita High School Chapel, located at 7720 S Western Ave.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday also at St Rita High School Chapel.

Capuano will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St. in Alsip.

He was a 15 year CFD veteran and a married father of three and hockey coach. He died after battling a warehouse fire during which he fell through an elevator shaft from the second floor.