Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane has set another record.

Just a week after he set a new NHL points streak record by a U.S.-born player, Kane broke the Chicago Blackhawks' franchise record for consecutive games with a point or more.

Kane notched an assist during Sunday's game against Winnipeg, extending his consecutive games points streak to 22.

Kane and the Blackhawks won 3-1.

The team's next game is Tuesday against the Nashville Predators.