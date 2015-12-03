× Hillary Clinton calls for federal investigation of Laquan McDonald shooting

WASHINGTON— Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton is calling for a federal investigation into the shooting of a black teen by a Chicago police officer.

The recent release of dash-cam video showing the officer shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014 led to days of demonstrations in Chicago and the firing of the city’s police superintendent.

Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon says, “Hillary Clinton is deeply troubled by the shooting of Laquan McDonald and the outstanding questions related to both the shooting and the video.”

He says while Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s call for a review of the city’s police department is an “important step,” Clinton supports a full review by the Justice Department.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago has said it is actively investigating the case.