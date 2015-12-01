Man charged with murdering Missouri woman he met on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. -- A Missouri man has been charged with murdering a Missouri woman inside her home on Saturday.

Stassie Greer, 20, of Jennings has been charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Greer arranged to meet Sharae Bradford, 25, at her apartment for sex in exchange for money, according to the probable cause statement obtained by KTVI. Police said there was "evidence of a sexual encounter" found near the victim's body.

Surveillance video shows Greer entering Bradford's apartment complex at 4:50pm. Video shows Greer attempting to conceal his appearance as he left her apartment around 5:30 p.m.

A witness who observed Greer entering the victim's apartment identified him in a photo lineup.

A relative found Bradford's nude body face down on her bed around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said the victim was killed by a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. The medical examiner also found seminal fluid on swabs applied to many parts of the victim's body, according to the probable cause statement.

Bradford met Stassie on Facebook last week, according to family members. He visited her home for the first time on Saturday.