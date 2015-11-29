‘Gods of Egypt’ studio, director apologize for white cast

LOS ANGELES — “Gods of Egypt” director Alex Proyas has apologized for casting mostly white actors in his upcoming film based on Egyptian mythology.

The filmmaker and studio Lionsgate issued separate statements on Friday acknowledging the controversy sparked by the release of the film’s first trailer two weeks ago, featuring a cast led by Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Brenton Thwaites.

Australian director Proyas, who was born in Egypt, said that their casting choices should have been more diverse. Lionsgate also said they are deeply committed to making films that reflect the diversity of their audiences and pledged to do better.

This self-aware response, issued well in advance of the film’s Feb. 26 release, comes on the heels of recent whitewashing controversies surrounding films such as “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” and “Aloha.”