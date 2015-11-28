Man reportedly arrested after woman’s remains found in suitcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. -- A woman's remains were found inside a suitcase in Midlothian, Ill., a source within the Cook County Medical Examiner's office told WGN.

According to the Chicago Tribune the woman's roommate, Alexander Acevedo, 23, was arrested after police found her body in a suitcase in a basement storage locker after someone flagged down police about 10 a.m. Thursday reporting a foul odor.

The Tribune identified the woman as Kimberly Putterlik, 25.

Acevedo told investigators the woman had overdosed on Nov. 13 and he tried to conceal her body for fear of losing his apartment.

He faces charges of concealing a death and obstructing justice.

The cause of the woman's death is still under investigation.