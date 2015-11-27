× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday @ Anaheim

* The Blackhawks have defeated the Ducks four of the last five times the two clubs have met during the regular season (3-0-0 in last three games in Anaheim), allowing one goal or fewer in each tilt.

* The Ducks were shut out by Crawford in overtime at United Center the first time these clubs faced off in 2015-16. Including that contest, Anaheim has been blanked an NHL-high six times this season – the same total as the previous two campaigns combined.

* Jonathan Toews potted the lone goal for the Blackhawks in the first meeting of the season vs. the Ducks, giving him 11 markers in 20 skates against Anaheim since the beginning of 2011-12 (including the postseason).

* No skater in the league is playing as well as Patrick Kane in 2015-16. Kane is skating in his 599th career regular-season tilt tonight, hoping to extend his current point streak to 18 straight games.

* Ryan Getzlaf had a game to remember vs. Calgary on Tuesday night, tallying five assists for the second time in his NHL career.