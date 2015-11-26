Trump called out for appearing to mock reporter’s disability

WASHINGTON — An advocacy group is offering Donald Trump sensitivity training after the Republican presidential candidate appeared to mock a reporter with a disability.

At issue is what The New York Times interprets as Trump’s attempt Tuesday to “ridicule the appearance” of journalist Serge Kovaleski.

Trump challenged recollections by Kovaleski and others about the 9/11 aftermath during a speech. Trump has made unsubstantiated claims that thousands of Muslims in New Jersey were seen celebrating the attack.

Trump said, “Poor guy, you oughta see this guy,” then gestured in a jerky fashion as if imitating Kovaleski’s movements.

The Ruderman Family Foundation says Kovaleski has a congenital condition affecting joint movement. The foundation offered Trump sensitivity training sessions to help him better understand people with disabilities.