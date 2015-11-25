× White Sox look to division for catcher, sign Alex Avila

CHICAGO – For the last seven years they’ve faced him a number of times so the chances have been there for the White Sox to scout him.

On Wedneday, Rick Hahn decided to have Alex Avila join his club.

The team announced they’ve signed the catcher to a one-year deal worth 2.5 million dollars, bringing the career Detroit Tiger to Chicago. He comes to the White Sox a day after 2015 catcher Geovany Soto signed a one-year deal with the Angels.

“Alex gives us a veteran presence behind the plate who provides solid defense and a productive left-handed bat,” said Hahn in a statement released through the team. “He is a well-respected leader in the clubhouse who we believe will make us stronger.”

Avila has been with the Tigers since 2009 and has a career batting average of 262 with 66 homers and 282 runs batted in. He was an All-Star in 2011 when he batted .295 and hit 19 homers with 82 Runs Batted In.

Battling injuries all year, Avila played in just 67 games in 2015 hitting .191 with four homers and 13 RBIs.

Since starting his career with the Tigers, Avila has been no stranger to the White Sox. He’s played the south siders in 77 career games and has a .278 batting average with five homers and 38 RBIs.