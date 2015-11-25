Lunchbreak: Marc Sievers makes apple salad with croutons and craquelins savoureux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craquelins Savoureux (Savory Crackers)

Serves 10

Ingredients (serves 10)

Gruyere Cheese – 6 ounces, cut into 30 thin slices

Dark Chocolate – 3 ounces, rough chopped

Basil – 30 small fresh leaves

Water Crackers – 30, plain

Honey – in a squeezable container

Directions

Simply layer each cracker with a slice of Gruyere, a basil leaf, a dollop of honey (about the size of a nickel), and topped with a piece of dark chocolate. Arrange on a serving platter. Easily expand recipe as needed.

Apple Salad with Croutons

(Serves 8)

Ingredients:

Granny Smith Apple – cored, and thinly sliced

Honey Crisp Apple – cored, and thinly sliced

Lemon - juice of 1 lemon

Apple Cider Vinegar – 1/3 cup

Honey – 1/3 cup

Cinnamon – 1 teaspoon

Sea Salt – 1/2 teaspoon

Black Pepper – 1/4 teaspoon, freshly cracked

Olive Oil – 1/4 cup

Dried Cranberries – 1/2 cup

Pistachios – 1/2 cup

Candied Pecans – 1/2 cup

Blue Cheese – 4 ounces, crumbled

Arugula or Spring Mix – 8 ounces,

Directions:

Start by placing the cut apples in a large bowl of cold water. Add the lemon juice, and allow to sit until ready to serve. Meanwhile, mix vinegar, honey, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking vigorously. Set aside. Drain the apples. Arrange the greens down the center of a big platter. Add the apples, dried cranberries, pistachios, pecans, and blue cheese on top. Drizzle evenly with the vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Croutons

Ingredients:

Demi Baguette – cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Olive Oil – 3 Tablespoons, unsalted

Directions:

In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once hot, add the bread cubes. Toast for 5-10 minutes, tossing occasionally, until lightly brown.