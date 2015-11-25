Lunchbreak: Marc Sievers makes apple salad with croutons and craquelins savoureux

Marc Sievers
To purchase a copy of the book:
Craquelins Savoureux (Savory Crackers)
Serves 10
Ingredients (serves 10)
Gruyere Cheese – 6 ounces, cut into 30 thin slices
Dark Chocolate – 3 ounces, rough chopped
Basil – 30 small fresh leaves
Water Crackers – 30, plain
Honey – in a squeezable container
Directions
Simply layer each cracker with a slice of Gruyere, a basil leaf, a dollop of honey (about the size of a nickel), and topped with a piece of dark chocolate. Arrange on a serving platter. Easily expand recipe as needed.
Apple Salad with Croutons
(Serves 8)
Ingredients:
Granny Smith Apple – cored, and thinly sliced
Honey Crisp Apple – cored, and thinly sliced
Lemon - juice of 1 lemon
Apple Cider Vinegar – 1/3 cup
Honey – 1/3 cup
Cinnamon – 1 teaspoon
Sea Salt – 1/2 teaspoon
Black Pepper – 1/4 teaspoon, freshly cracked
Olive Oil – 1/4 cup
Dried Cranberries – 1/2 cup
Pistachios – 1/2 cup
Candied Pecans – 1/2 cup
Blue Cheese – 4 ounces, crumbled
Arugula or Spring Mix – 8 ounces,
Directions:
Start by placing the cut apples in a large bowl of cold water. Add the lemon juice, and allow to sit until ready to serve. Meanwhile, mix vinegar, honey, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking vigorously. Set aside. Drain the apples. Arrange the greens down the center of a big platter. Add the apples, dried cranberries, pistachios, pecans, and blue cheese on top. Drizzle evenly with the vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
Croutons
Ingredients:
Demi Baguette – cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Olive Oil – 3 Tablespoons, unsalted
Directions:
In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once hot, add the bread cubes. Toast for 5-10 minutes, tossing occasionally, until lightly brown.