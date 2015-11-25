Lunchbreak: Marc Sievers makes apple salad with croutons and craquelins savoureux

Posted 11:15 AM, November 25, 2015, by , Updated at 02:21PM, November 25, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Marc Sievers

www.marcsievers.com

To purchase a copy of the book:

Entertaining with Love

Craquelins Savoureux (Savory Crackers)
Serves 10

Ingredients (serves 10)
Gruyere Cheese – 6 ounces, cut into 30 thin slices
Dark Chocolate – 3 ounces, rough chopped
Basil – 30 small fresh leaves
Water Crackers – 30, plain
Honey – in a squeezable container

Directions
Simply layer each cracker with a slice of Gruyere, a basil leaf, a dollop of honey (about the size of a nickel), and topped with a piece of dark chocolate. Arrange on a serving platter. Easily expand recipe as needed.

Apple Salad with Croutons
(Serves 8)

Ingredients:
Granny Smith Apple – cored, and thinly sliced
Honey Crisp Apple – cored, and thinly sliced
Lemon - juice of 1 lemon
Apple Cider Vinegar – 1/3 cup
Honey – 1/3 cup
Cinnamon – 1 teaspoon
Sea Salt – 1/2 teaspoon
Black Pepper – 1/4 teaspoon, freshly cracked
Olive Oil – 1/4 cup
Dried Cranberries – 1/2 cup
Pistachios – 1/2 cup
Candied Pecans – 1/2 cup
Blue Cheese – 4 ounces, crumbled
Arugula or Spring Mix – 8 ounces,

Directions:
Start by placing the cut apples in a large bowl of cold water.  Add the lemon juice, and allow to sit until ready to serve. Meanwhile, mix vinegar, honey, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.  Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking vigorously.  Set aside. Drain the apples. Arrange the greens down the center of a big platter.  Add the apples, dried cranberries, pistachios, pecans, and blue cheese on top.  Drizzle evenly with the vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Croutons

Ingredients:
Demi Baguette – cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Olive Oil – 3 Tablespoons, unsalted

Directions:
In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil.  Once hot, add the bread cubes.  Toast for 5-10 minutes, tossing occasionally, until lightly brown.