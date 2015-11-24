How to plan for busiest Thanksgiving travel period in nearly a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – This year is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2007. So when are the best and worst times to travel?

It all depends on whether you’re traveling by road, the rails, or by air. It’s going to be busy so here’s a breakdown of what to know before you go -- so you can plan ahead and avoid travel headaches.

Google crunched its mapping data in Chicago and found that traffic on the roads will be the worst this holiday weekend; tomorrow between 3 and 5 in the evening. The Illinois Tollway and IDOT will be suspending temporary construction closures to help the flow of traffic.

AAA expects this to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since 2007 -- with the lowest gas prices in seven years.

Metra will be busy early tomorrow afternoon, so it’s adding early afternoon trains and canceling some evening trains. At the airports, O’Hare and Midway are expecting two million passengers, the busiest Thanksgiving travel season in nearly a decade. Passengers should expect increased securityand plan to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights.

The busiest day is at the airports is expected on Sunday. But on the roads, Sunday is actually the best day to come back from your trip.

If you will be driving, keep in mind Wednesday night is one of the biggest party nights of the year. State police will be out looking for impared drivers. Last year in Illinois, 15 people died in traffic crashes during the Thanksgiivng holiday period, while 840 were injured.

For more info:

CTA: Operating on Sunday/Holiday schedule Thursday

METRA: Operating early quit schedule on Wednesday; Sunday/Holiday schedule Thursday; Modified schedule on Friday

TOLLWAY: Some work zones will continue, temporary lane closures will be lifted.

AIRPORTS: Urging passengers to arrive 2 hours early for domestic flights, 3 hours early for international flights